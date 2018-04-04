Share:

Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday decided to appoint judicial officers of lower courts as District Returning Officers and Returning Officers in a bid to make the next general election acceptable to all political players.

According to the ECP, it has written letters to the registrar(s) of high courts asking them to provide lists of district and sessions judges, additional session judges, senior civil judges and civil judges for the purpose.

The move is ostensibly aimed at ensuring that no political party or an independent candidate could level allegations of rigging in the elections. The move is also significant to ensure the credibility of the elections unlike the one held in 2013 when opposition parties including the PTI alleged that the PML-N came to power through massive rigging. The PPP had also raised its finger at the role of DROs and ROs. However, international observers had declared 2013 elections ‘fair and transparent’.

Meanwhile, all display centres of voter lists, information and complaint centres established across Pakistan by the ECP will remain open on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the ECP, the decision to keep these centres open on holidays has been taken to facilitate the public.

Monitoring teams of the ECP will visit various centres in different districts of the country.

APP adds: Meanwhile, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that the process of accepting objections on delimitation will continue up to April 24.

According to ECP, after expiry of the last date, later these objections will be submitted before the commission under the law.

It said that the ECP has so far received 217 objections on delimitation of the constituencies included 115 objections from Punjab and Islamabad, 70 from Sindh, eight from Balochistan and 24 from FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that the ECP has established a facilitation centre at ECP Secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies. It said that five teams have been constituted to receive the objections pertaining to all four provinces, federation and FATA in the office hours.

It said that the ECP has continued receiving objections on delimitation from across the country including from Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that the commission has also launched the details of objections on proposed delimitation of the constituencies 2018 along with proposed maps by the petitioners on its website for public convenience and transparency.

It said that this facility will be helpful to all stakeholders to understand and get information about current status and ongoing activities regarding delimitation of constituencies.