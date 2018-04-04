Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws including a proclaimed offender wanted by police in a double murder case, a police spokesman said on Friday.

The police also recovered 1.670 kilogram narcotics, 90 liter liquor and weapons from the accused. Following directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, he said that Islamabad police have accelerated efforts against anti-social elements. Owing to these efforts, a team of Sabzi Mandi police station arrested three dacoits and recovered five mobile phones, one motorbike, cash and a pistol along with ammunition from their possession. The dacoits have been identified as Alif Shah, Atta Khan and Irfan. During the preliminary investigation, the culprits confessed to having committed several dacoities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, an alleged killer Said Bacha, wanted by Sabzi Mandi police for his involvement in a double murder case, was also arrested. Furthermore, Aabpara police nabbed Akram Masih alias Bali and recovered 90 litre liquor and 240 gram hashish from him.

CIA police arrested a drug peddler Nauman Gill for possessing 1.170 kilogram hashish. Shalimar police arrested Shakeel for having eight cans of beer while two alleged thieves Saleem and Gul Nawaz were also held. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.