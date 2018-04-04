Share:

Islamabad - Firemen struggled till Friday night to completely extinguish a fire that broke out on a large area of Margalla hills on Thursday evening. The officials of the fire department were unable to control the fire that had engulfed the hills, until 8pm on Friday. The incident has caused damage to greenery. However, no loss of life was reported. Deputy Director Fire (MCI), Zafar Iqbal told The Nation that 10 vehicles were busy putting out the fire. He said that around 150-200 Environment Wing officials were struggling to access the affected region and faced difficulty putting out the fire which spread over a huge part of the hills due to strong winds.

“Five of our workers have received injuries,” he said.

The fire is the first major incident of the season and dry weather has been multiplying problems for the rescue workers. Zafar said the Navy was providing assistance to the metropolitan authorities in the operation. He said that the first priority of the rescue workers was to ensure the safety of the population since high tension electricity wires were passing over the fire-affected region. He said that three Navy helicopters were trying to extinguish the flames in inaccessible areas and 90 percent of the area had been covered. However, he said, there are still chances that the fire spreads to the other areas due to heavy winds and dry weather.

To a question, he said that smoke is causing problem for the population around the fire scene. “Otherwise, it is now safe for the residents as the fire is almost under control,” he added. He hoped that the rescue workers would control the fire shortly.

According to Forest Wing Urban-I Deputy Director Akhtar Rasool, authority’s fire fighters could not ascertain the reason for the outbreak of fires at Margalla Hills. According to CDA and the forest department officials, the fire erupted behind Damn-e-Koh close to trail-5 and behind the Naval Headquarters on Margalla Hills near the Kalinger village and spread over an area of 3 to 4 acres in ashort period.

Usually, the fire season starts from April 15 to July 15 every year and before that CDA establishes pickets and hires services of local villagers to carry out prompt extinguishing operation at Margalla Hills.

A total of 32 pickets are established from Bhara Kahu to D-12 during the fire season. The fire incidents on Margalla Hills have become a regular event during summer and autumn season due to the presence of dry grass and flammable bushes.

Due to the rough terrain, it is nearly impossible to control the situation through conventional fire extinguishing vehicles. The CDA does not have aerial fire extinguishing tools or other modern technology to control forest fires.