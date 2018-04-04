Share:

SHIKARPUR - A flower exhibition was organised at IBA University Sukkur where colourful flowers were put on display on Friday.

The theme of the exhibition was ‘An Evening with Flowers’. Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah inaugurated the exhibition and lauded the efforts of management, faculty and staff for maintaining greenery at the campus.

Shah said: “I feel lucky to be a part of it. Green environment of the campus will certainly have pleasant effect on people. It also minimises the impact of hot weather to some extent.”

He said in 70s forests were spread over three percent of the total area, but due to merciless cutting of trees, today it has reduced to mere 0.5 percent, which is quite alarming.

He said greenery and flowers are signs of beauty and we should take care of them. He demanded of the Sindh chief minister to establish greenbelts on 11 kilometres in Sukkur city, which will add to the beauty of the city and minimize the impact of climate change.

He said “our national flag is green and therefore we should take all out efforts to bring green revolution in our country. Giving example of the IBA University, he said, it is the only green campus in Pakistan and the credit for it goes to Vice Chancellor Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui and his team.

The vice chancellor thanked the leader of the opposition and said we all together are taking all out measures to make this institute a role model for the others.

He further said that human beings naturally love greenery, flowers and clean environment and all of us are equally responsible for this. He said that everybody at Sukkur IBA University is important, no matter what he or she does. Registrar Engr Zahid Hussain Khand in his address said that management, faculty and staff of the university perform their respective duties with utmost honesty and dedication and therefore every person is important.

Especially appreciating the tireless efforts of the gardeners and other support staff, he said, it is because of their dedicated efforts, that the campus always looks clean and green.

Later, cash prizes and commendation certificates were distributed among the gardeners by the leader of opposition.

A large number of people including, government officials, members of trade and industry and civil society visited the exhibition to express their love for flowers.