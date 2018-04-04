Share:

Rescue 1122 launches motor-ambulance for congested areas

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi on Friday launched its motor-ambulance service which was started in the first week of March on a trial basis. Member Provincial Assembly Raja Hanif was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer took oath from the newly inducted rescuers.

Founding DG PES, Dr. Rizwan Naseer while addressing the participants informed that the motor-ambulance service has been started in eight divisions of Punjab.He further informed that PES since its inception has rescued over 5.5 million victims of emergencies in 36 districts of the province.

The PES is the leading emergency humanitarian service of the country, working in 36 districts of the province and providing technical assistance to other provinces. The service has rescued millions of victims of emergencies through its Emergency Ambulance, Rescue and Fire services and Community Emergency Response Teams while maintaining its average response time of seven minutes.

Raja Hanif Advocate addressing the participants said, the Punjab government is making all out efforts to facilitate the citizens and a number of projects were initiated to upgrade rural and urban areas of the province. The government launched several projects including roads, education and health in Rawalpindi.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rawalpindi Dr.Abdul Rehman on the occasion said, 100 motorbikes have been provided to Rescue Rawalpindi for the service. He said, the service would give a quick response to the victims of emergencies from several key points.

He further said, the motorbike ambulance service is an initiative of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the service was introduced while considering the congested and narrow streets of the city where usually the ambulances can’t go easily. The motor-ambulances would reach narrow streets in the congested areas of the city here to provide patients with first response, he added.

The respondents will have first-aid kits and will have medical knowledge. Medical technicians have been inducted for the motorbike ambulance service for Rawalpindi. He said, the ambulances service would play a pivotal role to meet emergency situations in populated areas.

He said the technicians who have been hired for motorbike ambulance services have been imparted training on modern lines in Turkey and the service is another feather in the cap of medical emergency services.

These motorcycle ambulances are equipped with foldable stretcher, trauma kits, burn kits, automatic external defibrillators, portable oxygen, and pulse odometer and glucose meter. For patients in critical conditions, these emergency medical technicians on motorcycle ambulances will carry the patient out on a stretcher to the point accessible for ambulances, he said.–APP

AIOU extends admissions date

till April 16

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University on Friday extended the admissions’ date for Matric to postgraduate-level programmes, with late fee till 16th April, in order to bring maximum number of people into the educational net.

Earlier, March 30 was the last date for admissions without late fee, a press release said. As per amended plan, the admission forms of SSC program will be received with late fee of Rs.100/, FA/BA Rs.200 while late fee of all the postgraduate programs is Rs.500/-. The late fee will also be applied to merit-based programs.

According to Director Admissions, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui approved the amended admission plan in order to accommodate those students who could not submit their admission forms due to different reasons. The demand for extension of date was also received from various parts of the country. The Vice-Chancellor hoped that the maximum number of people will take benefit of the extended date to continue their future study, through distance learning system.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could also be obtained from the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and more than 100 coordinating Offices across the country. Moreover prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be obtained from the University’s website. Online admission facility is also available.–APP