Islamabad - The residents of the capital city have been facing acute water shortage as the Capital Development Authority has cut the supply to half of the demand. The step has been taken as ‘no other option’ keeping in view the water level in Simly and Khanpur dams — the two major sources of water supply to the city — has reached almost zero. Around 19mgd water is being pumped from the Simli Dam, nine mgd from Khanpur Dam and 27 mgd is being supplied from the tube-wells against the demand of 120 mgd, according to the officials of the water supply directorate. The residents are getting water for minutes and that even after three to four days.

The MCI officials said that water in both reservoirs has reached dead level and they can supply water to the city only for a few more days. Less rains has led to low water level in the dams which has ultimately forced the authorities to cut the supply, said an official at the water supply directorate.