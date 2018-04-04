Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court Friday commuted imprisonment of Shah Hussan, the man who stabbed his classmate Khadija Siddiqui 23 times a couple of years ago, from seven years to five years.

The court, however, turned down Shah Hussain’s appeal challenging his conviction in the case Judicial Magistrate Mubhasar Awan sentenced Shah to seven- year imprisonment after he was found guilty of stabbing 24-year old Khadija on David Road. The convict, who is son of lawyer Tanver Hashmi, was arrested immediately after the announcement of the verdict and shifted to jail.

Khadija, after the incident, filed the petition seeking punishment for Shah for stabbing her 23 times. On May 3, 2016, she went to Davis Road to pick up her sister from a school. When the two were about to get into the car, the convict attacked her. The victim said her younger sister was also injured. Khadija’s sister also recorded her statement and recognised Shah Hussain as the assailant in the courtroom.

Court moved against 5,000 schools handover to PEF

A writ petition was moved to the Lahore High Court challenging administrative control of 5,000 public sector schools recently given to Punjab Education Foundation under School Support Programme (PSSP). Advocate Shoaib Saleem filed the petition and submitted that handing over the control of public sectors schools to the PEF was violation of the Punjab Education Foundation Act, 2004. He alleged that some members of the board of directors of the foundation had also started taking over the public schools just get financial benefits from the programme. He also questioned appointment of Dr. Amjad Saqib as member of the board who was head of a NGO namely Akhuwat.

The newly launched programme would burden the foundation more as it already lacked professional educationists, he said. He prayed to the court to set aside the government’s decision of giving 5000 schools to administrative control given to the PEF. He also prayed the court to bar Secretary Primary and Secondary Education Ali Jan Khan from working as in-charge of School Support Programme.