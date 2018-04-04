Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST- On the directive of Lahore High Court, Board of Revenue, Punjab has ordered the Revenue Department to transfer a 39 Kanals and 11 marlas land situated adjacent to courts premises to the judiciary for the construction of a judicial complex. Tehsil Bar Association President Sardar Nazar Hussein Aslam while talking to The Nation thanked the chief justice of Lahore High Court for fulfilling the long standing demand of Tehsil Bar Association. The appreciated the cooperation of a senior member of Board of Revenue. He hoped that after the transfer, construction for the new judicial complex in Ahmedpur East will be started.