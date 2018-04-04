Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was crushed to death and his friend wounded critically when a speedy dumper-truck bumped into their motorcycle in Mozang, rescue workers said on Friday. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Luqman, a resident of Ghazi Road.

His friend Shafaqat was shifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The road accidents took place near Jane Mandar. Police said both the friends riding on a motorcycle were coming back after visiting a shrine when a dumper truck smashed into the two-wheeler near the construction site of the Orange Line Train.

The truck driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.