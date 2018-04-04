Share:

rawalpindi-A man killed his mother by smashing her head with a brick in Rawat, informed police on Friday.

The killer managed to escape from the crime scene and police shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

According to police, a man namely Saqlain had quarrelled with his mother Nasim Akhter at his home located in the area of Rawat on some domestic issue and started beating her mercilessly. Police said that later the man hit his mother with a brick hence killing her on the spot.

After committing the crime, the killer fled from scene, police added. SHO PS Rawat Kizar Hayyat, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the man was unemployed and often had clashes with his mother. He said the police registered a murder case against him and have begun investigation. Soon the police will arrest the killer, said the SHO.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Force arrested two dacoits from Sadiqabad area and handed them over to the police. According to available information, four dacoits riding on motorcycles intercepted a car rider and snatched cash from him on gunpoint. The dacoits fled after looting the citizens when a team of Dolphin Force started chasing them. Two out of four dacoits fell from the motorcycle and were apprehended by the Dolphin Force. A case has been registered against the dacoits while police are carrying raids to arrest the two other fleeing dacoits.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed four dacoits who were involved in looting citizens on gunpoint and registered a case against them.