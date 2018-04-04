Share:

HAFIZABAD-The masses have rejected negative politics of the PML-N political rivals and by the grace of Almighty Allah; the party would emerge victorious in the upcoming general election.

Federal Minister for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar claimed.

She said that the PML-N believed in eradication of poverty, hunger and disease and resolution of the problems being confronted by the masses. The minister said that the government had initiated various measures for raising living standards of the masses.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country has achieved various successes during the past five years i.e. end to terrorism and loadshedding," she said.

She added that the PTI always promoted the politics of dharna which the masses had rejected because they wanted peace, brotherhood and prosperity in the country. She further claimed that the PML-N would be successful in the next general elections despite alliance between Zardari and Imran Khan. "Truth is more powerful than falsehood and truth always prevails", she pointed out. She said that negative propaganda and false allegations levelled by rivals would cause no harm to the party and the PML-N, with the public assistance, would continue striving for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Municipal Committee Chairman Haji Jamshed Abbas Thaheem, MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti, District Council Chairman Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar, Vice Chairman Rai Qamar Zaman Kharl, President PML-N Tehsil Hafizabad Abid Ihsan Chattha and others congratulated the minister for getting unique distinction due to her sheer hard work.