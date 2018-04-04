Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division failed in repatriating around 33 officials employed in the government hospitals of the city as per recommendation of the review committee, said an official on Friday.

CADD constituted a committee to present its report to ensure the implementation of Supreme Court orders of 2016 regarding repatriation of provincial employees absorbed in the federal city hospitals, the official said.

According to the report available with The Nation, a list suggested 33 such employees including 25 from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, six from Federal Government Services Hospital, Polyclinic and one from National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine to repatriate to their parent departments as their absorption was against the rules.

The list also contains the name of sitting Executive Director (ED) PIMS Raja Amjad Mehmood who had to be repatriated to Punjab health department, said the official.

The official said that the permanent and absorbed employees of the federal city hospital are at loggerheads as the former category employees have claimed that their seniority is being challenged and absorbed employees are being awarded senior positions.

SC in its decision held in 2016 had ordered to repatriate all employees working in deputation in the federal departments to their home institutions.

The official said that around 150 employees of CADD’s different departments and Capital Development Authority were repatriated, but the implementation of the decision in the hospitals was not made by CADD to facilitate some blue eyed officials.

The official said that non-implementation of the decision in federal hospitals led to the discrimination against permanent employees of the hospital as they were denied promotions on the basis of their seniority.

The report said that a four member committee including hospitals head and CADD officials was mandated to ensure that no infirmity would be left in implementation of SC orders regarding repatriation matter on cases to case basis and to examine cases where repatriation orders by concerned organizations have been issued to ensure that such orders fully comply with the SC judgment.

“However, implementation was not done in two years,” said the official.

One of the members from the inquiry committee, while talking on the condition of anonymity said that the employees absorbed in the federal hospitals were divided into multiple categories. The categories included the employees deputed from provinces (non-civil servants) to federal government, the employees on deputation from other federal government departments (civil servant), and employees deputed on the basis of wedlock policy.

The reported suggested for the first two category’s employees that “Directions of Supreme Court in its various judgments on the subject matter are applicable on these categories of officers/officials and they may be repatriated to their parent departments. The departments under CADD may also be directed to take further necessary action in conformity with court’s orders”.

According to the list of PIMS employees seven were recommended to repatriate to the Sindh health department, 06 to Punjab, 05 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and 03 to Balochistan health departments.

Similarly, four employees of Polyclinic hospital were recommended to repatriate to the Sindh health department.

The committee member said that a top office holder at CADD shelved the case and the officials were not repatriated which led to the frustration amongst permanent employees.

He said that the grievances of the permanent employees were justified as either the SC decision’s implementation would have been done on all departments or the repatriated officials from the other departments would have been restored to the federal capital.

Secretary CADD Azhar Ali Chaudhry while talking to The Nation said that the committee completed its report in the month of August 2017 and reached to him in January when he assumed the charge in the ministry.

He said that the report was to be submitted in the SC as per the directions of court, the ministry has submitted it in the last hearing. The secretary said that the ministry has to implement the decision following the court’s directions and will wait for its verdict regarding repatriation of the officials.