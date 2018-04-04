Share:

ISLANABAD - A delegation of the Missile Technology Control Regime led by Co-Chairs from Ireland and Iceland visited Pakistan on March 29, a foreign ministry statement said yesterday.

The team held discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan side was led by Dr Zafar Ali, Director General, Strategic Export Control Division, the statement said. This was the third consecutive MTCR outreach Mission to visit Pakistan in as many years. Both sides exchanged views on export control measures relevant to MTCR and the latest political as well as technical development in this area, it said.

Briefing the outreach Mission on Pakistan’s comprehensive administrative, legislative and regulatory export control measures, the DG noted full compatibility of Pakistan’s measures with the best international standards and coverage of items and technologies controlled by the MTCR, the statement said.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s continuing commitment to the goals of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery means, the Pakistani side underlined that control measures should not impinge on the developing countries’ legitimate right of access to dual-use technologies for socio-economic progress.

The MTCR is an informal grouping of 35 states that seeks to prevent missile proliferation by voluntarily adhering to common export policy guidelines related to missiles and missile technologies, the statement added.