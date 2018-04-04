Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Iran shares a historical, political, social, cultural, academic and religious bonding with Pakistan.

Talking to a member of Iran’s foreign policy team and adviser to Supreme Leader Kamal Kharazi at Chief Minister’s House, he said Iran is Pakistan’s neighbour and brotherly country.

The two of them discussed the issues pertaining to bilateral and mutual interests and also relations between the two brotherly countries.

The chief minister invited Iranian investors to invest in the Sindh province and said the provincial government is committed to providing business-friendly and conducive environment for the business activity in the province.

He said that there are a lot of opportunities to invest in energy, agriculture, and other segments and the provincial government is already undertaking several projects under public private-partnership programme.

“The investors should take advantage of this business friendly environment,” urged the chief minister and added that the provincial government would provide all facilities to those making investments in the province.