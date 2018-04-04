Share:

LAHORE - PTI’s Central Information Secretary, Fawad Ch Friday said it was an irrelevant question whether or not Mian Nawaz Sharif possessed properties abroad.

“Nawaz Sharif had in fact made properties in the name of his children through offshore companies. He has in fact to tell the court how his children became owners of huge properties in the foreign lands”, he observed while addressing a news conference here.

He explained that it was because of this very reason that it was not a pertinent question to ask if he (Nawaz Sharif) possessed properties abroad.

Fawad said it was strange to note that instead of giving the money trail, Mian Nawaz Sharif was now hiding behind the plea that since his children were foreign nationals, they were not subject to country’s laws.

He alleged that PML-N leaders were presenting before the media a distorting statement of former JIT head Mr Wajid Zia who had not given any clean chit to the Sharif family before the NAB court.

Fawad said the Panama case was heading towards its conclusion as the Sharif family had failed to give the money trail of their assets abroad. “Sharif family has shifted Rs 300 billion abroad over the years through 16 offshore companies, but they are reluctant to give the money trail to the court”, he said.

Replying to a question, Fawad Ch said that the PTI as a political party had no objections to the new delimitations carved out by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said it were the individuals in the PTI who had some complaints about their constituencies. “If one of our candidates in a district is not satisfied with the new delimitations, the other one from the same district and from our party is quite happy over the new demarcations”, he said, adding that the issue of delimitations should not be used to delay the next general elections.

Responding to another question, he said that Prime Minister Abbasi should not have requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to meet him. In fact, the Attorney General should have advised the prime minister against meeting the Chief Justice, he added.