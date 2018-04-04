Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Friday recommended a decrease of Rs 5.26 per litre in price of motor gasoline (petrol) for the month of April 2018.

According to a working paper moved to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Ministry of Finance, Ogra has recommended an increase of Rs0.65 per litre in the price of high speed diesel (HSD).Similarly an increase of Rs 0.13 and Rs 0.55 was recommended for the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO), respectively.

OGRA has sent a summary to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). Petroleum division would then forward it to the Finance Ministry and Prime Minister’s house for final decision. The government will decide and announce its decision on the prices on Saturday (today) and the new prices will be applicable from April 1.

If the government approved the recommendation of the OGRA regarding price adjustment the price of petrol, after a decrease of 6 percent or Rs 5.26 per litre, will come down to Rs 82.81 from the existing Rs 88.07e. After an increase of Rs 0.65 or 07 percent, the high speed diesel rate will go up from the existing Rs 98.45 per litre to Rs 99.10 per litre, superior kerosene oil, after an increase of Rs 0.13 or 0.20 percent, will jump to Rs76.59 per litre from the existing Rs 76.46 per litre and the light diesel oil price, after an increase of Rs 0.55 or 0.8 percent, will go up to Rs 65.85 per litre from existing Rs 65.30.

Against the standard rate of 17 percent GST, currently the government is charging 31 percent GST on high speed diesel and 17 percent on other petroleum products including petrol, kerosene oil and LDO. In addition to GST, government was charging highest rates of PDL from the consumers. An official source said that the prices of crude oil have reduced in international market. However, it is unlikely that the government will pass on the total relief recommended by OGRA to the consumers, the official said.