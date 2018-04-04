Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties want to hold a debate in the parliament on the recent statement of PM Adviser Miftah Ismail who called the National Finance Commission award ‘imperfect’.

The PPP-P has warned the federal government not to take any step to change the NFC award.

“The PPP-P will not allow rolling back of the 18th Constitution Amendment and changes in the NFC award at any cost, as it represents a national consensus and greater ownership of resources,” according to the adjournment motion submitted by PPP’s lawmakers in the National Assembly Secretariat.

Talking to The Nation, PPP’s MNA Shazia Marri said the matter would strongly be raised in the upcoming National Assembly session. “We have smelled the intention of government to change the NFC award. This move will not be allowed,” she remarked.

Adviser to PM Dr Miftah Ismail had reportedly stated that the NFC award is ‘imperfect’, as it only favours provinces and leaves the resolution of issues between the centre and federating units to the next government.

The PPP with the support of rest of the opposition parties has decided to know reasons behind terming the NFC award ‘imperfect’.

They in the adjournment motion strongly criticised Miftah Ismail’s suggestion for readjustment in the resource distribution formula by making amendments to the Constitution.

“Pakistan is an independent state and would not bow before the dictates of any international financial institution,” said PPP’s MNAs, mentioning this is a matter of urgent public importance and it should be discussed immediately on the floor of the House in best national interest.

PPP-P’s MNAs Syed Naveed Qamar, Nawab Muhammad Yousif Talpur, Shazia Marri, Dr Nafisa Shah, Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Imran Zafar Leghari, Shahida Rehmani and Surraya Jatoi are the movers of the adjournment motion.

The seventh NFC Award expired in 2015 but President Mamnoon Hussain has been giving it a yearly extension due to disagreement between the centre and provinces over the eighth award.

The IMF, in its report, had also reportedly raised concern over the current NFC award. The resource distribution formula can only be changed by making amendments to the Constitution.

However, Minister of State for Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs Rana Afzal Khan, talking to The Nation, said that the next government would constitute the fresh revenue-sharing formula between the centre and provinces on the basis of fresh population census results.

The five-year constitutional term of the 7th NFC award expired on June 30, 2015. The government for the consecutive third year extended the 7th award for the ongoing financial year 2017-18 after failing to constitute the new NFC award.

The 7th NFC award expired on June 30 last but the incumbent government extended the 7th award for the previous as well as the ongoing financial years after failing to thrash out a new formula. Under the current NFC award, Punjab gets 51.74 per cent share, Sindh 24.55 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 14.62 per cent and Balochistan 9.09 per cent.

NA SESSION ON APRIL 10

INP adds: President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the session of the National Assembly on April 10, 2018 (Tuesday) at 5:00 pm in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The President has summoned the National Assembly Session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.