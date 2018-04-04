Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and France have agreed to further improve relations by exploring more areas of cooperation in diverse fields.

This was agreed during a meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and French Ambassador to Pakistan, Marc Barety here on Friday.

They also discussed matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation. The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the fight against terrorism and acknowledged its civil and military sacrifices in this regard.

On Friday, Russia and Pakistan also discussed prospects of bilateral relations and defence cooperation between the two countries. A Russian delegation led by Deputy Director General of Presidential Administration, Sergey, called on Nasser Khan Janjua.

Speaking on the occasion, head of the Russian delegation said that his country considered Pakistan as a reliable partner in south Asia and was keen to develop strong bilateral relations in all possible areas. He also expressed desire to further strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism and offered technical assistance to Pakistan in this area.

The Russian delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts in the war against terrorism and termed military and technical cooperation as a strongest impetus to developing political, trade and economic relations between the two countries.

The Russian delegation also offered cooperation in the domain of cyber security.

National Security Adviser Janjua briefed the delegates about regional security situation and appreciated Russian spirit to improve the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.

GEN ZUBAIR CALLS ON EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat who is currently on an official visit to Egypt has called on President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Presidential Palace in Cairo.

According to the ISPR, matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

The joint chiefs of staff committee chairman also met Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces, General Sedki Sobhy.