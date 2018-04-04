Pakistan, India reach truce over diplomats’ harassment row

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India have agreed to resolve the issue of diplomats’ harassment under the 1992 Code of Conduct, the foreign ministry announced Friday.

A brief statement issued by the foreign ministry said: “India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises in line with the 1992 ‘Code of Conduct’ for treatment of Diplomatic/Consular personnel in India and Pakistan.”

Earlier, Pakistan had accused India of harassing and intimidating its diplomats and their families posted in New Delhi. The foreign office said Pakistani officials and their families were “facing intense harassment, intimidation and outright violence from the Indian state agencies.”

“This deliberate bullying is not confined to a single isolated event, but continues unabated in a series of incidents, especially targeting the children of our officers and staff,” read a recent FO statement. It also gave details of the incidents. India, however, said that its diplomats posted to Islamabad had been facing similar harassment.

Amid the tension, Pakistan had recalled its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood “for consultations”. He was later sent back to New Delhi.

The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Lately, Pakistan is active to de-escalate tension with India as Islamabad plans to host a group of Indian doctors to treat Indian prisoners detained here.

India had proposed that a group of 20 doctors be allowed a visit to Pakistan to examine women, children, elderly and mentally-unsound prisoners. The two countries have already agreed for the release of these prisoners.

India maintains that it was important for them to get the mentally-unsound prisoners examined by doctors to facilitate their repatriation. The agreement arrived at over the humanitarian issue of prisoners was a product of a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian claim.

In January, Pakistan extended the MunaBao, India-Khokhrapar, Pakistan rail link agreement with India for another three years. Pakistan agreed to extend the agreement from February 1, 2018, to January 31, 2021. The agreement was signed in 2006.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan was a responsible member of the international community and “we make all possible efforts to ensure the safety and security of the diplomats stationed in Islamabad.” He said Pakistan was also disappointed over the non-issuance of visas by India for the visit of the 503 Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) to participate in the Urs (anniversary) of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer Sharif.

Meanwhile yesterday, the Centre for International Strategic Studies launched its second book in the book series entitled “Nuclear Pakistan, Seeking Security and Stability.”

Written by scholars from academic and scholarly background, it provides the readers with a critical viewpoint on Pakistan’s position on nuclear security and stability.

Former ambassador Ali Serwar Naqvi, Executive Director of the CISS, said that the book offered the history of the progress of the nuclear programme of Pakistan with chapters including both the peaceful and military aspects. He mentioned that the readers would find chapters on Pakistan’s domestic legislative nuclear regime and the country’s place in the international nuclear regime.

He noted that the book explores in some detail an assessment of Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine, explaining its origins and evolution over the years.

Pakistan, India reach truce over diplomats’ harassment row