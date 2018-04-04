Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan national taekwondo team will participate in Hammamet Youth Olympics qualification and Junior World Taekwondo Championships to be held from April 4 to 14 at Tunisia.

Naqsh Hamdani is the only female athlete in the squad along with male athletes Shehzad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Abdullah and Aamar Ashfaq. Muhammad Ashfaq is head of the team while Master Sung Jae Lee, head coach, Najia Rasool, assistant coach, Muhammad Nadir Khan, trainer are also part of the contingent and would move to Tunisia on April 3.

President Pakistan Taekwando Federation Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua said the main aim of participation in this event is to give exposure to athletes.

President PTF also briefed Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Iqbal, who is also the Patron of the PTF, regarding this event and also highlighted the previous International participation of national team. Javed Iqbal appreciated the performance being displayed by Pakistani officials/athletes in UAE and Malaysia and also announced monthly scholarship for young junior athletes, who brought laurel for the country including Shahzad Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Muhammad Danish, Hira Safdar and Essha Safdar. Wasim will also attend the World Taekwondo General Assembly on behalf of Pakistan during this event.