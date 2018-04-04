Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Secretary Commerce Younas Dagha has said that the government was developing a five-year strategic framework to boost the national trade and exports.

He said that the promotion of trade and exports was the top priority of the government. He added that the government was successfully removing all the hurdles to ensure economic stability. It would also flourish the SMEs sector in Pakistan, he said.

He was addressing a meeting of the Sialkot exporters at PRGMEA House Sialkot held under the auspices of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA). He announced to establish soon the office of the Director General of TDAP at Sialkot for jazzing up the pace of trade and business activities in Pakistan's first ever "Golden Export Triangle" consisting of Sialkot , Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

He said that the government had called back six Pakistani foreign trade officers deputed at different countries for their poor performance abroad. He added that the government was making effective and positive efforts to boom up the country's trade and exports by taking the business community into confidence through ensuring the continuity of economic and export policies.

He said that the government was well aware of the business community's policies and was making strenuous efforts to resolve these problems amicably.

He said the government has also given the special tasks to the Pakistani foreign trade missions to improve their performance for facilitating the Pakistani exporters. He announced to facilitate the Sialkot exporters at maximum level for arranging the foreign trade delegation besides encouraging them to participate in all the international trade fairs and exhibitions.

He narrated that the government was also upgrading and updating the old manufacturing technology to flourish and boom up the export industries of Sialkot-Pakistan on modern lines.

He said that the government had made the country peaceful, prosperous and economically stable by ensuring peace. He said that it indicated the success story of government's positive policies which have put the country on the highway to stability.

Today's Pakistan is peaceful, stable and enlightened as the government was successfully reducing the energy crisis on priority basis.

He said that the nation should go ahead peacefully for taking full of the CPEC projects which are opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development in Pakistan. He said that economic growth was the top agenda of the government as was successfully implementing the agenda. Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ejaz A Khokhar highlighted the business community's problems, difficulties, targets, achievements and future goals effectively.