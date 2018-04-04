Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will perform ground -breaking ceremony of two important projects - Dera Ghazi Khan Northern Bypass and Rakhi Gajj Bewata Section-1 - during a ceremony in DG Khan on Saturday (today)

According to the officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA), DG Khan bypass is a longstanding demand of the area and would immensely help regulating the traffic flow of the city. DG Khan is strategically situated at confluence of all the four provinces. Two major national highways N-55, Indus Highway and N-70 (Multan-Qilla Saifullah) as well as four provincial highways pass through the city, creating enormous burden on the city roads.

The NHA officials said that the bypass will divert the heavy traffic currently passing through the heart of the city. It will help reduce the travel time and accidents. About 2.5 million people will get benefit from the project with an average daily traffic count of around 5,000 vehicles. 18km long bypass will take 18 months to complete and cost Rs4 billion. Construction of five bridges and a flyover at railway crossing is also part of the project.

Rakhi Gajj-Bewata section is extremely important as it connects Punjab with Balochistan as the shortest route. The entire commercial traffic originating from Balochistan travels through N-70 to reach various destinations in Punjab. The widening and improvement of this road will help in quick movement of people and agriculture products between the two provinces. The project will cost around Rs. 13 billion.