OKARA-The suo motu action taken by the chief justice of Pakistan on the dilapidated state of sewerage and sanitation at Zahidpura Hujra, Shah Moqeem exposed tall claims of the Punjab government, a PPP leader said. The former federal minister and central leader of PPP said the Punjab govt had intentionally left the masses in trouble. The rulers had been serving the rich and capitalists. However, he said, the rulers could not befool the masses any more. The people have become aware of the PML-N after its long rule, he said and added that only the PPP could serve the poor.

WARRANTS: Arrest warrants were issued by the Family Court Judge Depalpur for the apprehension of a retired additional sessions judge.

Shahida Bibi, the former wife of retired sessions judge Malik Riaz, had filed a suit for alimony against him for the college going daughter Zainab in the Family Court of Hafiz Muhammad Farooq Depalpur. The court issued orders for the apprehension of the retired judge and also issued a decree of one million rupees to be paid to the daughter.

CJ-PM meeting

termed a good omen

The meeting between the prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan would prove to be a good omen for the nation.

These remarks of optimism were expressed by PML-N leader Ch Arshad Iqbal, founder president of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) during a media talk.

He said the meetings between the high-ups of the country always produced positive results. He said, although no declaration regarding the meeting was issued yet, however, an expression of antagonism between judiciary and government would be lessened among the masses. He said that meetings between the high-ups of the country would perish the possibilities of parting further from one another.

He said that the expression of antagonism between judiciary and government would dissolve soon.