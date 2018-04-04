Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Gujranwala District Police Officer to produce a Pakistani father and his three ‘foreign national’ daughters in a child custody-related case filed by a Lithuanian woman.

The directives were issued by a two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on an appeal of the Lithuanian woman, who has challenged a Lahore High Court judgment, giving custody of the minor girls to the Pakistani father despite the fact that they were born in a foreign country.

“He (DPO) is directed to produce the minors, namely, Maryam Siddique, Ayesha Siddique and Amna Siddique aged 13, 11 and 9 respectively

before this Court on Monday,” the apex court ruled.

“Meantime, the custody of the minors should not be removed from the jurisdiction of this court. In this regard, directions are issued to the Ministry of Interior, the government of Pakistan to ensure the compliance of above order,” it further said.

Maimouna Liskauskaite, a Lithuanian national, currently residing in Dubai, has filed the appeal through her counsel Faisal Chaudhary.

She has requested the top court for recovery of her three daughters from the alleged illegal custody of her former husband, Jamshed Siddique.

Liskauskaite, previously a Christian, converted to Islam in 2004 and contracted marriage with Siddique in accordance with the Islamic ritual.

The marriage was solemnized in Lithuania City and in 2010, the Lithuanian woman and Siddique along with their daughters settled in Dubai.

In 2011, Siddique along with the minors came to Pakistan without the knowledge of his wife and left her alone in Dubai and later divorced her, she said.

She said that according to the law, she was entitled to the custody of her minor daughters.

Her counsel has contended that Siddique hatched a conspiracy and moved the family to Jumeirah, Dubai, in the garb of better future.

“In 2011, he took the daughters on the pretext to visit a park in Dubai but never returned and remained untraceable in spite of the wife’s best efforts to locate them for seven long years,” the petitioner’s counsel said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that after the removal of the minors, the petitioner in order to trace her daughters, tried her level best to engage the local authorities by writing to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (through a letter to the Pakistani Consulate General in Dubai) requesting them to locate the detenues (daughters) so that at least she can communicate and meet with them. Adding to her dismay, the police department gave negative replies stating that the respondent never came to Pakistan,” the petition said.