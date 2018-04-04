Share:

SIALKOT-Waiter Bilal, who was allegedly set on fire by the restaurant owner for surreptitiously eating rice at his famous food point in Sialkot, is fighting for life at Mayo Hospital Lahore.The 32-year-old, father of three minor children, would serve as waiter during the last 10 years in the restaurant at Sialkot city's congested Allama Iqbal Chowk.

Two days ago, he was burnt in the fire. However, his family said that the restaurant management had caught him while eating the fried rice without permission at the restaurant. The owners of the restaurant allegedly, insulted him and embarrassed him badly for eating rice though he offered to pay the money for the rice. The victim's family said that instead of forgiving him for his "big sin", the restaurant owner set him ablaze in the restaurant, the family alleged.

However, the management of the restaurant claimed that the victim set himself ablaze and tried to commit self-immolation. The CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media as he could be watched while crying in high flames of fire which was burning him and the people were trying to save him by extinguishing the fire.

The victim was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where the doctors said that his 80 percent body was burnt badly in the fire.

He was later shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore in critical condition due to unavailability of burn unit in Sialkot district. His family said that he was in very critical condition at Mayo Hospital Lahore and fighting for his life.

The grieved family has demanded registration of a case against the owner of the restaurant for burning him. The owners claimed that he tried to commit self immolation after being caught red handed while eating the rice. Police claimed that no one has yet submitted an application for starting legal action.

On the other side, another year has passed but the Sialkot remains unable to get the direly needed burn unit.

All the 21 state-run hospitals including the Divisional Headquarters Hospital lack burn unit facility across Gujranwala Division thus the patients have to move to the hospitals in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and even Karachi for the medical treatment.

After the Ahmedpur East tragedy, the Punjab government has felt the need for establishing burn units in the government hospitals for providing medical treatment for the burnt patients. The senior officials of the Health Department has sent a detailed report to the Punjab government, revealing that there was no burn unit in any DHQ or THQ hospitals in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. Even the Divisional Headquarters Hospital lacks a burn unit since its establishment several decades ago.

Sialkot has two DHQ/Teaching hospitals namely Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital and Govt Sardar Begum Memorial DHQ/Teaching Hospital which lack the facility.

Several decades have passed but no one including the local elected representatives had ever bothered to establish a burn unit in Sialkot. The situation is a very big question mark on the performance of the Punjab government.

The Punjab government remains unable to allocate even a single penny for establishing a bun unit in any of the DHQ hospitals of Sialkot, which had been working under the direct supervision of Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College.

The burn patients out of over 4.4 million population of Sialkot district have to suffer great ordeal in getting medical treatment at Lahore, Islamabad and other main cities after travelling long. Thus, several burnt patients succumb to their severe burn wounds even before getting medical treatment or before reaching Lahore, Islamabad or other cities.

In 2002, then District Nazim of Sialkot Mian Naeem Javaid had approved a project to establish a well-equipped burn unit at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial DHQ Hospital but it could not be established due to the non-availability of the funds. Since then, no one had ever felt the need of establishing burn unit at Sialkot despite knowing the fact that early establishment of a burn unit is the dire need of the people.

Local social, religious, health and political circles have expressed grave concern over the situation. They urged the Punjab chief minister to look into the matter and ensure early establishment of a burn unit at Sialkot in the larger interest of the local people.

They said that the situation left a big question mark on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif's good governance claim.

When contacted, Principal Kh. Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhary said that the situation was in his notice and efforts were underway to establish any burn unit in Sialkot.