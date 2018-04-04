Share:

KARACHI - Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, convener of Bahadurabad faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), has said his party will be forced to launch a protest drive if the state does not give people of urban Sindh their due rights.

He said that chief justice and army chief’s efforts had brought peace to the urban region, but it would not be sustainable if justice is not dispensed to people of Sindh. “We have equal share in country’s progress, but we are being given little share from the revenue despite collection of a huge amount as taxes from the port city,” Siddiqui said while addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Bahadurabad on Friday.

MQM-P Coordination Committee members Faisal Sabzwari, Ameenul Haq, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Abdul Qadir Khanzada and Zahid Mansoori were also present on the occasion.

Talking about the rift between two groups of the MQM-P, Siddiqui said it was a pleasant shift that Dr Farooq Sattar visited the Bahadurabad office last night. He said it was a positive gesture. Unfortunately, he said, key issues of people remained out of focus after rift in the party that started on February 5 this year. He said this development added to city’s problems and created a chaos-like situation in the provincial capital. He said that his party legislators had raised these issues in the parliament and suggested legislation in this regard, but the provincial government did not heed to it.

He said the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Karachi sent a good message to the world and “we are ready to play our role in this regard”. He said that party’s decision-making body had decided to pay off the burden of people that they were facing right now in terms of water shortage, cleanliness, loadshedding and other issues. He said the MQM-P would be on the ground to solve people’s problems after West Indies cricket team’s Karachi tour.

Lambasting the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, he said it had shown its ethnic bias and underreported the population of urban Sindh in the census. “It is awful that Karachi’s population was shown less and population of some other cities of Sindh was overstated. The MQM-P will not tolerate injustice to people and the party leadership and workers are ready to hit the streets,” he said.

Holding the PPP responsible for the civic issues, he said the provincial government was involved in massive corruption in various departments instead of solving people’s problems.

Earlier on Thursday night, Dr Farooq Sattar, chief of PIB faction of the MQM-P, visited Bahadurabad office of the party and called on Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kishwar Zahra and others. At a joint press conference, Siddiqui and Sattar said that differences surfaced in the party on the issue of party convener, but all issues would be resolved through talks soon. They said it was their prime duty to sort out the differences and focus on progress of the party with an aim to bring the people out of their miserable situation. Siddiqui said it would be good if Sattar pays frequent visits to Bahadurabad office of the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sattar’s visit to Bahadurabad came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove Sattar as convener of the MQM-P and ordered his restoration.

Earlier on Monday, ECP had sacked Farooq Sattar as MQM-P convener. Sattar, after the decision of the IHC, announced he would visit Bahadurbad office with a view to sort out issues, which surfaced over distribution of party ticket to Senate candidates in February this year.