COLOMBO - Sri Lanka posted their first home win in a T20I against Pakistan, as spinners Shashikala Siriwardene (4 for 9) and Sugandika Kumari (2 for 15) bowled the visitors out for 72 in Colombo. The victory was Sri Lanka's largest in terms of balls remaining, with 34 of them left unused when Siriwardene hit the winning runs.

Pakistan were 37 for 1 in the eighth over after opting to bat when Siriwardene orchestrated the collapse, which saw them lose four wickets for 10 runs in the next two overs. The middle order's Nida Dar and Kainat Imtiaz lost their wickets to run-outs as Pakistan were left reeling at 54 for 6. Sana Mir chipped in with 13 but after her dismissal in the 18th over soon led to the end of the innings. Spinners Ghulam Fatima and Mir kept Sri Lanka's scoring tight as the hosts lost their openers within six overs, but a 29-ball 19 from Rebeca Vandort helped them regain stability and eventually level the three-match series.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN WOMEN:

Nahida Khan c & b Siriwardene 5

Sidra Ameen c Jayangani b Ranasinghe 10

Bismah Maroof c Vandort b Siriwardene 20

Javeria Khan lbw b Siriwardene 3

Nida Dar run out 4

Kainat Imtiaz run out 1

Sana Mir c Jayangani b Kumari 13

Fareeha Mehmood b Prabodhani 5

Diana Baig not out 3

Nashra Sandhu b Kumari 0

Ghulam Fatima b Siriwardene 0

EXTRAS: (lb3, nb1, w4) 8

TOTAL: (all out; 18.4 overs) 72

FOW: 1-16, 2-37, 3-39, 4-47, 5-47, 6-54, 7-66, 8-71, 9-71, 10-72

BOWLING: K Prabodhani 3-0-10-1, B Kumari 4-0-15-2, K Kanchana 3-0-12-0, O Ranasinghe 4-0-22-1, H Siriwardene 3.4-0-9-4, A Jayangani 1-0-1-0

SRI LANKA WOMEN:

M Sanjeewani c & b Nida Dar 20

A Jayangani c Sidra b Nashra 13

H Mendis run out 11

R Vandort not out 19

H Siriwardene not out 6

EXTRAS: (w4) 4

TOTAL: (3 wkts;14.2 overs) 73

FOW: 1-16, 2-34, 3-65

BOWLING: Sana Mir 3-0-24-0, Nashra Sandhu 3-0-14-1, Diana Baig 3-0-13-0, Ghulam Fatima 3.2-0-17-0, Nida Dar 2-0-5-1

TOSS: Pakistan Women

UMPIRES: Pradeep Udawatta, Gamini Dissanayake

MATCH REFEREE: Wendell Labrooy