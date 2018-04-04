Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan has lost credibility among the people due to repeatedly telling lies and wasting time of the nation by holding sit-ins.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N in London Friday, the Chief Minister said that an attempt was made to obstruct the process of national development through sit-ins. “Had these elements realised facts in the larger national interest, the nation would have taken some sigh of relief,” he said referring to the PTI protest in 2014.

However, he added such elements will face public wrath in the upcoming elections.

“The politics of deceit, anarchy and baseless allegations has damaged the national interest. Prioritising the personal interests is a cruel joke with the people. Those who got their loans worth billions of rupees waived off, are talking about eliminating corruption,” The CM added.

He continued: “The politics of transparency and public service has always defeated mendacity and the politics of deceit. Conscious people have rejected the elements involved in sit-ins and making records of corruption in the past and they will do so in future as well.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us and we will have to work collectively to move it forward. Energy crisis, sagging economy and ruined institutions are the gifts of corrupt rulers who mercilessly plundered the hard-earned money of the poor.

“Talented youth was deprived of their rights by violating merit and past rulers continuously remained engrossed in loot and plunder and it will never be forgotten by the nation.” He observed that it is the need of the hour to eliminate the politics based on falsehood, chaos and baseless allegations.

When the PML-N started to wriggle the country out of quagmire of problems after coming into power, the sit-in group started its conspiracies, he said, adding that claimants of change conspired to convert the development process into a steep journey of decline.

Meanwhile, the PML-N government has introduced a new trend by promoting transparency and completion of high-quality development projects. “Our hands are clean and there is no allegation of corruption of even a single penny. He said that international agencies have also acknowledged the enhanced state of transparency in Pakistan.”

The Chief Minister said that people can only be served through hard work, honesty and trust while the negative political style always distracts the nation.

Doc greeted

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Professor of Neuro Surgery Dr Khalid Mehmood and his team for successful operation of brain tumor without giving anesthesia to a patient and declared it a landmark achievement in the health sector.

He termed it another achievement after operation of complicated brain tumor through nose.

He appreciated the performance of whole team which took part in this operation and also congratulated patient Muhammad Hasan. He further mentioned that young doctors and other hospitals should benefit from this latest research of Neuro Department of General Hospital. Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has taken concrete steps for developing the health sector on modern lines.

He said that patients are getting benefits from the modern reforms introduced in health sector. Special attention is being paid for improving the healthcare facilities in government hospitals besides providing high-quality medicines free of cost to the patients.

Condolence

The Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned industrialist and chief executive Pak Fan Mian Ahsan Ullah. In his condolence message, the CM prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.