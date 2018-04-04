Share:

Faizan Javed

KARACHI

Trends change, style evolves and it is only Hum Showcase where you can truly experience and witness the glitz and glamour of this industry.

The second day of Pakistan’s biggest fashion extravaganza was wild and buzzing with celebrities and designers were enthusiastically showcasing their collections on the ramp. With renowned designers on the roll, many famous personalities graced the front row seats at the packed fashion week. From classic traditional, chic casuals, short skirts, harem pants, ruffles, custom jackets, funky trousers, models sported various designs for the shows of the day.

The star-studded red carpet witnessed the presence of crème de la crème of the fashion fraternity, socialites, celebrities and media personalities.

The designers who showcased on the second day were Rizwan Begy, Faiza Samee, Munib Nawaz, Nickie Nina, Zonia Anwar, Kuki and HSY.

Faiza Samee

Faiza Samee, as always, had an eye on detail and cross-cultural inspirations with what she puts on ramp. She experimented with various textiles, including velvets and brocades, applying different techniques to make an outstanding collection on the ramp. The collection boasted brilliant concepts in elemental design and on outfit for every taste. We absolutely loved the velvet ensemble with hand-embroidered tilla on it.

Nikkie Nina

Nikkie Nina sprung up a total surprise in the form of their modern collection titled ‘Mehrunisa’. The collection was crafted with exquisite detail, uplifted with the use of real pearls, Swarovski and feathers. Playing with contrasting textures, cheeky cut outs and colour the collection was breathtaking. Urwa Hocane strutted the ramp as the showstopper for the designer.

Rizwan Begy

Rizwan Begy showcased his collection titled ‘Chandhi’ which created a sense of excitement on the ramp. It was all about the mixture of Denim and Swiss lawn giving a perfect feel of summers. The designer used heavy silver embellishments in the shape of flowers & leaves inspired by Hungarian folk art imagery and turned them into glittering silver works of art. Actor Ahsan Khan and Hareem Farooq walked the ramp for the designer.

HSY

Fun, quirky, unique and modern these are the words that describe HSY designs. He closed the show with a bang by his collection titled ‘Musafir’. The collection was a modern take on smart casual wear for men and mixed more experimental tailored detailed with classic shapes. The models looked formal yet edgy that was the overall aesthetic of the collection. The very dapper Bilal Ashraf was the showstopper of the designer.

Shahla Rahman

Shahla Rahman’s collection titled ‘Iridescent’ was crisp, fresh and true to her Prêt roots. She showcased something that was simple yet deep with thought and attention in the cuts, stitching and embellishments. The capsule was cohesive, fashion forward and quietly elegant for every woman.

Munib Nawaz showcased his collection titled ‘Sinnerman’. The collection was based in colours and silhouettes that are gender neutral yet remaining true to our essentially strong tailoring.

Zonia Anwar

With a retrospective toward modern prints, Zonia Anwar collection was an effervescence of soothing muted tones.

It dispelled the idea that only glamour can be called fashion. Subtle hues including denim blue, tranquil mint, lot of white with hints of accent tones were the main highlights of the collection.

Kuki Concepts

Kuki showcased his collection titled ‘Dora Sayath’ that badly failed to impress the fashion freaks. Summery jackets, funky trousers and sophisticated waistcoats with complimenting kurtaall were a waste of fabrics and time.