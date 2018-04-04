Share:

islamabad-The Islamabad district administration has established contacts to placate local chapter of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) and the ulema as the law-enforcement agencies move for the arrest of TLYR chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others in the Faizabad sit-in case, according to the sources.

On the other hand, the party leadership has started mounting pressure on the government for implementation of the agreement made at the end of Faizabad sit-in. The main demand of the agreement was the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against TLYR activists during the sit-in. In the last week of November 2017, Pakistan army had brokered a deal between TLYR and the government after days of closure of the busy interchange. The leadership of TLYRA later announced to call off their weeks-long sit-in after federal law minister Zahid Hamid resigned from his position. A six-point agreement was reached between the protesters and the government wherein Major General Faiz Hameed was the guarantor.

The deal bound the government to release all arrested workers of the party and all FIRs registered against them to be quashed. However, the leadership and a large number of activists are still facing court cases, which are a source of concern for the religious party’s leadership, sources informed on Wednesday. The court has directed Islamabad police to ensure arrest of the religious cleric and other 480 accused nominated in the cases registered during the sit-in.

“His (Khadim Rizvi) party’s activists are going to assemble at Data Darbar Lahore in the second week of April to pressurize the government for implementation of the agreement,” said a senior official at the Islamabad district administration. The administration has held a number of meetings with Islamabad ulema and the members of TLYR to convince them that the government will not tolerate a replay of the Faizabad sit-in, he added. So far, he said, the response from the religious circles is positive and they have assured us that they will not resort to violence under any circumstances. He added that the purpose of the meetings was to sensitize the TLYR sympathizers about the court procedure.

Under the agreement, an inquiry board would be constituted to investigate the government’s action against the protesters on November 25 and all those found responsible will be punished after completing the probe within 30 days. The deal said that the board of clerics led by Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri has had to be set up to probe remarks made by Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah against the persecution of Ahmadis. The government had also agreed not to create any hurdles in registration of cases under clause 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and no ban will be imposed on use of loudspeakers in mosques. Another point of the agreement said that report of the committee led by PML-N Senator Raja Zafarul Haq would be released in 30 days. Those found responsible for making amendments in the laws would be dealt with according to the law of the land.

However, withdrawal of the criminal cases against the TLYR activists remains atop of the religious party’s leadership demands as the local police have accelerated efforts for the arrest of the accused, according to the sources.

The capital police have constituted an 8-member team for the arrest of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others as the next hearing in the case is nearing. The team led by a DSP level officer will ensure arrest of all the accused in the Faizabad sit-in case. The Supreme Court had on March 19 adjourned the hearing for the next two weeks and ordered the police to arrest the accused. The team will report back to the high up within next few days, according to the Islamabad police officials. Earlier, the anti-terrorist court had declared Khadim Rizvi, Afzal Qadri and other accused as absconders as they did not appear in the court.

Around 27 criminal cases have been registered against Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others in different police stations of the capital. Sections of terrorism have been inserted in 10 out of the 27 cases and in 14 cases; the concerned courts have issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Maulana Rizvi.

The protesters led by cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi had blocked the Faizabad interchange, the gateway between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, for a month. The protestors had been demanding the resignation of law minister Zahid Hamid for his alleged involvement in omission of two sections pertaining to the status of Ahmadis and changing declaration for legislators in the electoral laws.

Islamabad High Court had also questioned army’s role as a mediator in bringing TLYR sit-in to an end. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui observed, “Prima facie, the role assumed by the top leadership of army is against the Constitution and law of land.”