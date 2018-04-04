Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Five persons including a woman died and seven others injured, three of them critically when an overloaded passenger jeep skidded off road and fell into a deep ravine at Janeyvaee village near District Headquarter Athmuqam in Neelam valley Friday morning, police said. "The ill-fated jeep (CH-65) was on way from the Capital city of Muzaffarabad to Halmand town, over 160km north of the State's metropolis, when it met the accident, leaving five of its passengers died on the spot", Athmuqam Police Control Room incharge officer told this correspondent over telephone Friday.. The deceased were identified as Darvesh Khan, Shoukat Abbas, Haajra Bibi, Nisar Ahmed and Aamer, son of Saien Muhammad. Seven other sustained multiple injuries and were rushed to local DHQ hospital where condition of three of them is stated to be serious, according to the sources. Further investigation is in progress.