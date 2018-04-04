Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A woman gave birth to quadruplet - two baby boys and as many baby girls here at Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) on Friday.

According SZMCH administration, Shahid, a resident of Sardargarh brought his wife Najma,22, to the hospital in the wee hours of Friday. "Najma Bibi was immediately shifted to labour room operation theatre No-1 for a surgery," spokesperson for SZMCH Dr Illyas Ahmed told journalists. He said that Incharge Gynaecology ward-1 Prof Dr Shazia Majid supervised the caesarean section procession with other junior doctors. He informed that despite being a Hepatitis B patient, Najma gave birth to quadruplet - two boys and two girls through caesarean section. "Though condition of the woman was not good but doctors operated upon her successfully," he claimed. He said that Dr Zeeshan Bashir, incharge welfare section of medicines department arranged hepatitis injections for the four newly-born babies to save them from the infection of hepatitis B. "Shahid is a rickshaw driver and it was the first delivery of Najma Bibi, "he said.