KARACHI - Regular changes in the climatic conditions with direct impact on disease pattern coupled with steady population growth and improving economy demand increase in the number of medical specialists across the country, said Governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

Addressing the 52nd annual convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSP) agreeing with CPSP President Prof Zafarullah Chaudhry, that comprehensive healthcare was a basic right of every Pakistani, said government is fully conscious of its responsibilities.

"For this both the federal and provincial governments need support of institutions like CPSP to help ease and enhance public accessibility to quality healthcare and related services," he said.

The Sindh governor on the occasion also appreciated democratic norms adopted by CPSP management under which all fellows were regularly elected and these elections are respected and implemented too. He further expressed his pleasure that standard maintained by CPSP has helped international recognition for its degrees and certificates. "This is well reflected through regular appearance of doctors from across the globe in the fellowship and other related programs offered by CPSP," said Muhammad Zubair.

"To be honest I am simply amazed witnessing the achievements of CPSP whose degrees and diplomas are respected and recognised even in the first world," added the Governor mentioning that by virtue of being Governor he is the Chancellor of all public sector Universities in the province but have never come across a Postgraduate institution of Medical Sciences so extensively recognized across the world.

Felicitating the graduating fellows and members of CPSP, he also congratulated their parents and spouses for taking good care of their issue and partners, enabling them to attain high qualifications.

CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, in his welcome address, said people of Pakistan deserved comprehensive healthcare, with necessary provision for specialized services.

"Our people at every level need comprehensive healthcare and not mere primary healthcare that denotes medical treatment for mundane ailments," he said emphasizing that treatment of complex diseases or those requiring comprehensive care must be easily available to the people.

"It is the basic right of every person to get comprehensive medical care through primary care physician providing a link to continuum of healthcare delivery," said the senior professional.

Comprehensive healthcare in any country, he added, depended on its ability to produce adequate number of competent specialized medical professionals. Prof Chaudhry said this was the joint responsibility of all the stakeholders of country to make coordinated efforts towards provision of comprehensive healthcare to all the people of Pakistan.

"CPSP, as one of the stakeholders, has done and will continue to develop specialized medical manpower for the country," he said. During 2017 alone, CPSP was said to had certified and admitted 1,621 Fellows (Consultants) and 295 Members (specialist) who would be getting their degrees and diplomas at four different Convocations to be held in three other cities besides Karachi.

"At today's component of Convocation, 330 Fellows (Consultants) and 90 Members (Specialists) are being awarded degrees, said the CPSP President.

The College was claimed to be actively engaged in developing

medical ethical values encompassing empathy, love, and competence

besides training the doctors and surgeons in their specializations.

On the occasion Dr. Rabia Ali was awarded Maj. Gen. Iftikhar Malik Gold Medal in Histopathology.