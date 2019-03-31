Share:

LAHORE - As many as 100 house officers will start performing duties at different department of Lahore General Hospital from Monday (tomorrow). Out of 100 newly appointed house officers, 97 have completed graduation from Ameer-ud-Din Medical College. The house officers included 55 females and 45 males. Principal AMC/LGH Prof Mohammad Tayyab urged the house officers to develop the habit of research and hard work as it would help growth of own career and improve service delivery at hospitals. He said that house officers would be paid stipend and other benefits as per rules and regulations. He said that these young doctors would work under the supervision of consultants from whom they get medical education at AMC.