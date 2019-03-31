Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Police Amjad Javed Saleemi on Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of 16 police officers. According to a notification, Jhang SP Rashida Bibi was transferred and posted as Jhang SP (Investigation), Gujranwala SP (PHP) Shujaat Ali Rana was transferred and posted as Hafizabad SP (Investigation). Similarly, Gujranwala SP (Headquarters) Muhammad Tahir Maqsood was transferred and posted as SP (Investigation) Mandi Bahaudin. Battalion Commander (Punjab Constabulary Multan) Muhammad Zafar was transferred and posted as Khanewal SP (Investigation). Rawalpindi SP (PHP) Raja Shahid Nazir was transferred and posted as Okara SP (Investigation), and Sargodha SP Kausar Parveen was transferred and posted as Vehari SP (Investigation).