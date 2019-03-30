Share:

Islamabad-An 18-year-old boy has lodged a complaint with Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) accusing his real uncle and cousins of registering him dead in record of the district government.

The applicant alleged that he was declared dead in official record by his uncle and cousins to swallow his land and the pension of his deceased father, who was employed with Pakistan Rangers.

The SSP (Operations) has forwarded the case to SP Rural for further investigation, official sources said on Saturday. On orders of the SP Rural, DSP Iqbal Town was assigned task to probe the matter and submit his report, the sources added.

According to sources, Gohar Zaman, resident of Bunn, Bhimber Tarar, appeared before SSP (Operations) stating that he approached the officials of Union Council Kirpa to obtain his birth certificate after turning 18-year-old. He said that he was informed by the officials of the UC that his uncle Ramzan along with his sons had got registered him (Gohar) as dead in the record dated 13/12/2018.

Gohar also informed the SSP that he had filed an application with the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad office seeking correction in record and issuance of birth certificate. “The DC referred the case to ADC who after examining the facts directed the UC secretary to register his name in the record and issue his birth certificate, which was handed him over later,” Gohar mentioned in the application. He also alleged that his uncle along with others attempted to kidnap him from Rawat and sought protection from the police. He requested the SSP to initiate legal action against the accused on charges of fabricating the government record.

The SSP accepted the complaint and tasked SP Rural to probe into matter, sources said. SP, while taking action, tasked DSP Iqbal Town to summon both parties and record their statements to solve the issue.

“We have to rely on information provided by blood relatives of any dead person to mention him/her in our record.” said Raja Qaiser, a clerk in UC Kirpa office, when contacted by The Nation. He said, however, the policy of registration of dead persons have been changed after surfacing Gohar case. Raja denied that Secretary or any other official took bribe from Ramzan for mentioning Gohar as dead in official record.

Ramzan, the uncle of Gohar, during a chat with The Nation, rebuffed all the allegations levelled against him and his sons by the complainant. He said that Safeena Shaheen, the mother of Gohar, had married 4 men including Sagheer Ahmed, Zaman, Abdul Rehman and Bashir Niaz in different times. He said that his brother (Zaman) had died on 21/9/2014 and Gohar had started living with his mother. He alleged that it was his mother who declared him dead in the record of the UC. He said that he was not even aware of the fact whether Gohar was son of his deceased brother Zaman or not. “We have to accept Gohar as our family member after he managed to obtain birth certificate from the UC with father name Zaman,” he said.

“Gohar is a fraudster and involved in selling his land to different people in a fraudulent way. That is why he is roping us in bogus cases,” he said. Responding to a query, he said that they had not attempted to kidnap Gohar rather he in a written agreement showed his willingness to live with his mother.

“The authorities have stopped releasing pension of Zaman soon after his death,” he said. A senior police officer told The Nation that police would go for DNA test if the matter was not resolved through table talks. He said that both the families had been engaged in twisting the facts.