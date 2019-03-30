Share:

LAHORE-Abid Ali made a dream international debut with a century against Australia in Dubai on Friday, but showed disappointment over Pakistan not winning the fourth one-day match.

The 31-year-old was rewarded for his high run scoring in domestic cricket, as well as for the Pakistan ‘A’, and he grabbed the opportunity with a brilliant and attractive 112 off 119 balls against a resurgent Australia.

Abid admitted the defeat took the gloss off a memorable occasion. “Obviously, had the team won, it would have been a great occasion,” said Abid. “My century individually, and that too on debut, is a matter of happiness, but had Pakistan won it, would have been better and memorable.”

“I was told on Friday’s morning (of my debut) as Imam had fallen sick,” said Abid. “I was positive and happy because my season was good, so I was thinking whenever I get a chance I will prove myself and prove my performances.” Abid rued the fall of key wickets in the final overs, which failed Pakistan in the target chase. That came about after his partnership of 144 for the third wicket with Rizwan (104) had set Pakistan on course for the win.

“When Umar Akmal and Saad Ali got out, then we were pushed behind but otherwise we needed run-a-ball,” said Abid of the two batsmen who managed seven each. “I was hitting my shots, but disappointed not to finish the match.

You can say it was brilliant for me but I am disappointed.”

Abid dedicate his century to his daughter and family. “I will dedicate my century to my daughter and my family,” said Abid. “To play for Pakistan was a dream and I needed the door to open and it opened for me. Shan (Masood) got out early, so obviously we were disappointed. But, Haris (Sohail) told me to play on, I played my shots positively and with confidence so that was what I wanted to do. I played every ball on merit.”

Abid had been performing well decently in the past couple years, but his last year’s run-scoring for Pakistan ‘A’ brought him in real contention. After a poor series against New Zealand ‘A’ (62 runs in three one-day matches), Abid hit 140 in a one-day match against England Lions. He then doubled it with 113 in the unofficial Test against Lions, when Pakistan successfully chased 312 in Abu Dhabi. Abid punched another century in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which helped Habib Bank won the title.