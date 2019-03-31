Share:

PR Karachi - The APNS yesterday elected Hameed Haroon as president and Rameeza Majid Nizami as senior vice-president of society’s Executive Committee for the year 2019-20.

The Annual General Council, held on Saturday under the chairmanship of its President Hameed Haroon, unanimously approved report of the Executive Committee for the preceding year as well as the annual accounts of the society for the year 2018.

The General Council, attended by 132 full members from across the country, formed an election commission headed by Javid Ahmed, Nasir Daad Baloch and Ali Bin Younus as members. The election commission conducted election of the Executive Committee for the year 2019-20.

Other office-bearers who were elected include Mumtaz A. Tahir (vice president), Sarmad Ali (secretary general), Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani (joint secretary) and Shahab Zuberi (finance secretary).

Member which were elected un-opposed from Karachi include Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Jasarat and Daily Jiddat while from Lahore Daily seats these were; Daily Abtak, Daily Jang, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Daily Pakistan and Daily Tijarat.

Besides that, Daily Ausaf Islamabad and Daily Sahafat Islamabad were elected from Rawalpindi/Islamabad Daily seats; while from Balochistan seats, Daily Awam Quetta and Daily Mashriq Quetta; from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daily seats, Daily Mashriq and Daily Wahdat were elected. Similarly, from Sindh (excluding Karachi) Dailies, Daily Kaleem, Sukkur and Daily Kawish, Hyderabad were elected and from Punjab (excluding Lahore/Rwp/Ibd.), Daily Aftab Multan, Daily Business Report Faisalabad and Daily Paigham, Faisalabad. From General seats (Metropolitan Dailies): Daily City 42, Lahore and Daily Pakistan Observer, Islamabad; from General seats (Regional Dailies): Daily Ibrat and Daily Sayadat, Bahawalpur; from Periodicals seats: Monthly Center Line Islamabad, Monthly Naya Rukh Karachi, Monthly Naey Ufaq Karachi and Monthly Roohani Digest, Karachi. From News & News Comments Periodical (Punjab / KPK), Weekly Nikhar, Islamabad; News & News Comments Periodical (Sindh / Balochistan): Weekly Al Akhbar, Karachi and on News & News Comments Periodicals (General) seats Monthly Women’s Own, Karachi was elected member.

The Executive Committee elected Fauzia Shaheen from Monthly Dastak, Karachi on woman publishers seat and co-opted Daily Dunya on the vacant Lahore Daily seat.

The Annual General Council elected Nasir Daad Baloch of Daily Sindh Sujaag, Karachi as member emirates.

The Annual General Council adopted a resolution unanimously which says, “The Annual General Council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society hereby instructs the Executive Committee to take immediate action against any member of the APNS if he joins a body which lays claim to participation in APNS affairs particularly with respect to the conduct of advertising agencies, government advertising, recovery of dues against govt. and private sector advertising, circulation arrears and any other area which is a legitimate interest of APNS. The General Body authorizes the Executive Committee to take appropriate action against such member publication including expulsion from the membership of the Society”.

The General Council expressed its grave concern on the unprecedented crisis in the newspaper industry which has caused liquidity problem to all segments of print media, resulting in closure of many newspapers and unemployment of over thousands of journalists and media workers. The council stated that consistent indifference of the federal government to bail out the newspaper industry would further aggravate the situation. The General Council pointed out that the federal and provincial governments had not paid the long outstanding bills of media despite various assurances and commitments. The council advised the new Executive Committee to take up the matter with federal and provincial governments and take appropriate steps for early recovery of the dues.

The newly elected Executive Committee appreciated performance of the Election Commission. The members gave standing ovation to the office-bearers for the year 2018-19 for their hard work to solve problems faced by member publications.