At least six senior pro-European British ministers on both sides of UK's Brexit impasse could resign, depending on what course Prime Minister Theresa May supports next week, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

UK PM May will be warned today that her government faces collapse unless she passes her Brexit deal — as the prime minister's aides were at loggerheads over whether to accept a soft Brexit or call for a general election this week, The Sunday Times said.

UK parliamentarians on Friday for the third time voted down the agreement negotiated by May's government and the European Union on the UK withdrawal from the economic bloc. Under existing arrangements, London currently has until April 12 to either present an alternative Brexit plan or leave the European Union without a deal.

European Council President Donald Tusk has called an April 10 meeting of the heads of state and government to discuss the possible Brexit scenarios. On Wednesday, UK parliamentarians voted against eight alternative Brexit options including leaving without a deal, holding a second Brexit referendum and abandoning the withdrawal plans.

A large pro-Brexit demonstration in the UK capital erupted Friday following the third defeat of May's withdrawal deal in the parliament.

One protester told Sputnik that he was against the European Union due to its undemocratic nature, while another rally participant said that he wanted the United Kingdom to have independence and sovereignty, expressing confidence that a second referendum would also result in a pro-Brexit outcome.

The UK continues to grapple with a self-made Brexit crisis, stemming from the government's inability to agree on the proper terms with which it will exit the EU following the decision to do so two years ago. The UK government is now seen to be scrambling to either draft a new deal to present to the European Council or face the economic repercussions of leaving the bloc without a deal.