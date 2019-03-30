Share:

RAWALPINDI-The district administration along with police sealed 4 offices of Building Resources across Communities, a Bengalese NGO, under National Action Plan, official sources said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa accompanied by assistant commissioner and a police contingent sealed the officers of the BRAC NGO, they said.

According to sources, the DC took action against NGO BRAC on special directions of the government. He said that the administration of the NGO was asked to provide NoC but they failed to do so.

The offices of BRAC NGO sealed by the government included House Number 76, Dhoke Mistrian, Tench Bhatta, within limits of Police Station Race Course; Kohsar Colony in Taxila; House Number F-303, F-Block at Katarian in jurisdiction of PS New Town and in House Number 664, Makkah Lane on Peshawar Road, the limits of PS Naseerabad.

The police also seized 2 account registers, a computer and laptop, 3 PC servers and other documents having accounts details for further investigation.

DC Rawalpindi Chaudhry Ali Randhawa was not available for his comments.