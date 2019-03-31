Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to counter the misinformation that Bahria Town Karachi has been given the land at minimal rate per acre, the Supreme Court in its detailed order said that Rs460 billion for 16,896 acres of land translates into Rs27.22 million per acre and the company is paying Rs10 billion more than the estimated amount.

In a 16-page written order on the matter regarding occupation of Malir Development Authority’s land of 16,896 acres by BTK, the top court said that one of the members of the bench Justice Faisal Arab in May 4 2018 judgment had undertaken an exercise to tentatively determine the approximate financial worth of the land in question.

“As per the aforesaid exercise, the tentative financial advantage that Malir Development Authority would have acquired, had it undertaken a scheme itself was Rs150,000,000,000 for 7068 acres,” the written order stated.

It added that the land in question is 16,896 acres and applying the same formula, the approximate monetary benefit of the land would be about Rs360,000,000,000.

Company is paying Rs10b more than estimated amount

“The offer made by BTLK (Bahria Town) is about Rs100 billion more than the aforesaid amount, which perhaps more than compensates for deferred payments in installments.”

“We accept the offer of Rs460,000,000,000/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Sixty billion) made by BTLK for 16,896 acres of land on terms as set out hereinabove (this amount translates into Rs27.22 million per acre),” the written order stated.

According to the order, all payments shall be made within a period of seven years commencing from September 1 of 2019 and ending on August 31 of 2026.

Rs25 billion, including the amount already deposited with the account established by this court and the payments admittedly made to the Government of Sindh will be paid, the order stated adding that shortfall in such payment shall be made up on or before August 27 2019.

Subsequent payment shall be made firstly, in 48 monthly installments of Rs2,500,000,000 starting from September 1, 2019. Thereafter, the balance payments shall be made in 36 equal monthly installments along with 4 per cent mark-up charged annually with effect from September 1, 2023.

In the event of default in repayments, the BTK shall be liable to pay mark-up on any defaulted sum at the rate of 10 per cent per annum. “This shall be in addition to other penal consequences provided in this order.”

Each monthly installment shall be paid in full by the 7th day of each month in advance. 30 per cent of outstanding amount of BTK towards its allottees as well as future sale proceeds, collected or deposited by BTK shall be transferred to the designated account already opened by this Court.

“Such an amount shall be utilised towards the Down Payment and installments mentioned above, as the case may be,” it added.

The BTK also undertakes to provide the list of all its Bank Accounts within fifteen days in which such payments are to be received. “The Bank Accounts shall not be varied without the permission of this Court,” it added.

All payments shall be deposited in the designated account already opened as per directions of this Court.

“Failure to deposit the down payment or two consecutive installments or three installments in toto (total), shall constitute a default resulting, inter alia, the whole balance amount shall become due and payable,” it added.

The security for payments will be properties including undisputed land owned by BTK which it gave in nullified exchange and non-saleable land or built up property in BTK.

This non-saleable land or built up property in BTK include Theme Park Danzoo, Rafi Cricket Stadium, Fatimah Jinnah University, Schools, Head Office, Hospital, Staff Colony, Cine Gold Cinema, Fire Station, Quarantine Centre, Eiffel Twoer, Grid Station, Bahria Dancing Fountain, Butterfly mesh House, Parks & Playgrounds, Restaurants, Petrol Pumps and 11 other places.

The said properties cannot be encumbered, burdened, mortgaged, varied, transferred or sold by BTK without the permission of the Court.

BTK is permitted to allot and otherwise deal with 16896 acres the property in question as a builder/ developer only.

On receipt of entire payment as mentioned above, leasehold rights in the property in question of 16896 acres may be transferred on lease by the Government of Sindh and/or the Malir Development Authority to BTK for a period of 99 years or such other tenure in accordance with the applicable laws and BTK shall in accordance with the terms and conditions already agreed with the allottees transfer or cause to be transferred such rights in favour of the said allottees.

BTLK shall complete the project and all constructions shall be compliant with all the applicable laws, rules and regulations including Sindh Building Control Authority Laws.

“Any violation of this direction shall entail criminal action both against the functionaries of Government of Sindh, Malir Development Authority and the management of BTLK or whosoever is found responsible,” it added.

The written order ruled that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shall not file the Reference for the time being.

“However, if there is any default in making payments in terms of the aforesaid order or otherwise any other violation in any of the terms and conditions mentioned herein above, NAB shall immediately file said Reference, which shall be proceeded with in accordance with law,” the top court stated.