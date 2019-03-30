Share:

Islamabad - Critical thinking, reasoning and argument for the sake of knowledge are the key attributes to excel in legal education, said Justice Athar Minallah, chief justice Islamabad High Court.

Addressing a two-day international conference organised by Department of Law of International Islamic University Islamabad on “Legal Education in Pakistan” at Faisal Masjid Campus of the varsity, the IHC chief justice said that teachers of IIUI had introduced him and others to renowned law experts to the Muslim legacy in legal education, methodology of benefiting from the teachings of ‘mujtahideen’ and ways to utilise Islamic law of ‘fiqah’.

He also shed light on preservation of life while saying that Islamic Fiqah had greatly emphasised on it. He hailed the IIUI and its alumni for services in the legal education.

The conference was attended by national and international scholars from China, Malaysia and Australia who presented around 40 research papers focused on challenges in the legal education, opportunities for progress, scope and other relevant topics.

Participants of the conference stressed upon bar councils, Higher Education Commission and universities to prepare regulations for legal education through joint deliberations and discussion.

They recommended that up gradation in the legal education and its curriculum be introduced according to the contemporary requirements and technology must be utilised in this regard.

The conference participants also agreed that institutions linked to the legal education must be taken on board while making changes in the legal education system.

In various sessions of the conference, the participants discussed topics including challenges in the legal education, scope of the legal education, methodologies of legal teaching, impact of globalization on legal education.

The concluding ceremony was also addressed by IIUI Rector.

who called upon educational institutions to bring law experts and researchers to a platform to explore challenges and solution with recommendations of improvements. “Law department has recently established law clinics which are a positive step as this development will provide opportunities to graduates to learn practical skills” he said.

Dr Tahir Hakeem, Dean Faculty of Shariah and Law, highlighted the importance of legal education in the light of Islamic teachings. He also thanked IIUI administration, HEC and Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD).

Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue Dr Husn ul Amin also spoke to the audience and shared his thoughts on collaboration of the conference.