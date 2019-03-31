Share:

LAHORE - The Rwadari Tehreek, a non-government organisation, on Saturday called for an effective legislation to curb forced conversions and underage marriages. The Rwadari Tehreek, in collaboration with the Human Rights Concern Network, Aurat Foundation, Institute for Peace and Secular Studies, Hindu Sudhar Sabha and several other civil society organisations, staged a protest in front of the Punjab Assembly to condemn frequent incidents of kidnapping, forced conversions and forced marriages of women and girls belonging to Hindu, Christian and other minority communities. It demanded a law to stop forced conversions and ensure arrest of the elements involved in forced conversions. The participants belonging to different faiths, religions and walks of life gathered at the protest camp, chanted slogans against those involved in the organised business of forced conversions and demanded their immediate arrest. Addressing the protesters, Samson Salamat, chairman of the Rwadari Tehreek, condemned the forced conversions and underage marriages of Hindu and Christian girls and expressed solidarity with their families who are running here and there for justice.