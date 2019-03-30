Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority has requested the interior ministry to grant a no objection certificate to recruit 17 new officers for its planning wing to end the ongoing scarcity of staff.

The city managers have decided to induct new officers through a testing service to ensure transparency for which they have also requested the Interior Ministry to provide the names of already enlisted testing services.

According to sources, the CDA is going to recruit new officers including two deputy directors planning, 11 town planners, an assistant town planner and two surveyors. All of these appointments will be made directly by conducting test and interviews.

There is a complete ban on fresh recruitments by the federal government since 2014 and a relaxation is needed to advertise new posts in the civic body. A letter in this regard was written by the CDA to its controlling ministry to grant NOC for the fresh inductions on Thursday.

The previous management had also sought relaxation in the ban on recruitments by then government and in response, the Establishment Division had given a go ahead to CDA for fresh recruitments but the bureaucratic impediments halted the move and the relaxation of 6 months given by the Establishment Division was expired.

Planning Wing is the backbone of CDA but it is facing dual challenges as there is a huge shortage of staff at bottom level i.e. town planners while on the other side the existing officers are waiting for their promotions from last many years.

For instance, the DG Design, Hafiz Ahsan-ul-Haq, is holding look after charge of the Member Planning for the last several months but he is avoiding taking policy decisions. Sources informed that he openly asks in official meetings that he is not a permanent Member Planning so he cannot take important decisions.

The Member Planning is the head of Planning Wing with 2 director generals, 3 deputy director generals, 17 directors and 4 deputy directors.

But all major directorates including urban planning, regional planning, housing societies, master plan, building control-I and building control-II are being run on ad-hoc basis by appointing grade-18 officers on current charge basis when they all are entitled to their promotions.

However, when contacted, the incumbent CDA chief Amir Ali Ahmed has reiterated his firm believe to revamp the said wing and told that he is aware of the problem.

“We are going for the fresh appointments in planning wing while at the same time we have initiated the process to conduct departmental promotions committee’s meeting from the next week”, he informed.

He informed further that we are going to advertise these post on urgent bases while rest of the vacant post would also be filled in coming months.

Earlier it was informed by the public relation directorate of CDA that a comprehensive plan has been formulated to strengthen the planning wing of the authority to improve service delivery.

The proposed plan suggests reduction in redundant directorates and expansion at levels of town planners and technical experts. The proposal also envisages focus on building control and enforcement.

There is recommendation to have three sections of building control, which would have a set up that would streamline disposal of pending applications.

Similarly, there would be a directorate of monitoring and evaluation that would perform the role of enforcement.