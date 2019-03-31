Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Unknown suspects shot dead a police constable with his official gun near Sunji Mori in the limit of Khaan police station here on Saturday.

Police sources said that police constable Wali Muhammad Lund Baloch was on his official duty when unknown persons snatched his official gun and allegedly shot him dead and fled away. However some villagers informed to Khaan police who shifted the body to mortuary of civil hospital for post-mortem. SSP Mirpurkhas Abid Ali Baloch ordered an inquiry into the above matter and setup an inquiry committee headed by DSP Mirpurkhas city to conduct the inquiry and submit report him soon.

On the other hand, post-mortem of the deceased policeman continued when few circles spread the news that the above constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his official gun.

However, cause of his murder could not be ascertained. The family members and relatives of the deceased constable have also arrived at the civil hospital for getting his body for burial.