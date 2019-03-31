Share:

KARACHI - Formation of Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) by the Prime Minister is an unconstitutional step as the Constitution delegates powers to the provincial government alone to look after all executive matters, Adviser to Sindh CM on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab declared on Saturday. “No matter how many committees the Prime Minister constitutes, the chief minister, and not the governor, will head all these committees,” the adviser claimed while addressing a press conference here.

Murtaza Wahab pointed out that the chief executive of the province according to the constitution is the Chief Minister and not the Governor. He revealed that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was not invited in any of the function attended by the Prime Minister during his visit to the province.

“Probably the CM raises questions about outstanding dues, supremacy of the constitution, NFC award, and rights over Gas and electricity, that’s why he was not invited,” the adviser claimed, adding that only people of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation attended the function at Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim.

He asserted that the Sindh government not only announced Karachi package but also implemented it in letter and spirit.

“Renovation of Cantt Station and roads in its surroundings, revamping of Shahr-e-Faisal, construction of underpasses and overhead bridges on it, revamping of University Road and Tariq Road are the examples of the development carried out under Karachi package by the Sindh government,” he enumerated. Murtaza Wahab claimed that the Sindh chief minister demanded 650MGD water for Karachi in the meeting of Council of Common Interest but to no avail, despite the fact that the PTI Federal Minister for water and power had admitted theft of water share of Sindh province on the floor of the National Assembly. He stressed that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have taken pity on the nation and stop taking U-turns on daily basis.

Murtaza Wahab said that it is time that the Prime Minister should stop deviating from the promises he made during his election campaign. The Adviser said that the promise was made to build five million homes but not even 50 could be built so far. Similarly promise was made to provide jobs to millions but after the passage of eight months not a single person could be provided with government job. He said that the structure of Green Line Project was also in doldrums as yet even when seven months have passed since the Prime Minister promised for the completion of the same. What the people of Pakistan has been given during the last eight months of the PTI rule is hike in the prices every single utility, he added. He said that Prime Minister once again befooled the people of Sindh through glorified dreams. Same was done by the Sindh Governor when he made promises with the people of Tharpakar,” he said. The adviser said that the people of Tharparkar were also asking that where Shah Mehmood Qureshi was. The Adviser said that the people of Pakistan had their only hope in PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Adviser explained that the recent train march of PPP Chairman was meant to inform the people Sindh about how the federal government was not giving them their due rights. It was not done for seeking the cheap publicity as being done by most of the federal cabinet ministers, he said. The Adviser said that people in huge numbers came to welcome and listened to the PPP Chairman wherever he stopped during his train march. If provided appropriate security more people would welcome the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Punjab, he added. The Adviser said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was alleged in the past too but nothing was proved. He said that Bhutto family had faced the fake cases bravely in the past and they would do the same this time. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that same relief should also be given to the other needed prisoners has had been given to the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the apex court. He also demanded that the federal government should not take charge of the health facilities of Sindh as the Sindh government was capable of running these facilities in much better way. He said that the Prime Minister should stop making promise that he could not fulfil. Censuring the Prime Minister, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that a hypocrite could never be trusted by the people.