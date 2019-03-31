Share:

LAHORE - On detection of abnormalities in ECG of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, experts have decided to carry out Echo and monitor his heartbeat through holter during the coming week.

PML-N Quaid was brought to Sharif Medical City on Saturday for detailed assessment of his health condition. Team of experts detected malfunctioning of left artery. Expressing concerns over abnormalities in the ECG, experts discussed option of implanting pacemaker for bringing the heartbeat to normal level. Experts also decided to conduct Echo and monitor heartbeat of Nawaz Sharif for 24 to 36 hours through holter during the next week. Experts took blood sample for carrying out different clinic tests. Eye specialist examined eyes of Nawaz Sharif in detail to assess impact of diabetes. Likewise, dental surgeons examined teeth.

PML-N Quaid was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail late Tuesday night after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks on medical ground in the Al-Azizia reference. Last Thursday, board comprising professors of cardiology, medicine, nephrology and urology went through earlier reports and examined Nawaz Sharif.

On Friday, experts examined Nawaz Sharif at his residence and advised him to visit the hospital on Saturday.

On doctors’ advice, ex-PM visited the hospital and stayed there for two hours for detailed assessment of heart and kidney diseases and normal checkup of eyes and teeth. Blockage of main road during the visit of Nawaz Sharif led to massive traffic jam. The management also denied entry of visiting patients and their attendants to the hospital during the period.