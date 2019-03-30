Share:

ISLAMABAD - Criminal Investigation Agency of Islamabad police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4 kilograms of hashish and 6.3 kilograms of opium from him, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Saturday.

The spokesman further said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned special task to SP (Investigation) Dr Mustafa Tanveer to ensure arrest of those involved in drug sale, who constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Inspector Aslam Shahi, ASI Sadeer Abbasi and others.

One of the police teams stopped a car for checking near Chungi no 26 and recovered 4 kilograms hashish and 6.3 kilograms opium. The person sitting in the car was identified as Noman Abbassi, son of Irshad Abbasi, resident of Murree, who was also arrested besides impounding of the car. A case has been registered against the accused at Tarnol police station and further investigation is underway.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the police performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas and ensure arrest of those involved in ugly business of drug pushing.