ISLAMABAD-FAST-National University on Saturday organised an awareness seminar to address the grave concerns of growing psychiatric and stress problems in the society.

The seminar “Work Place Depression” was organised by students of the NU-FAST in collaboration with support of ethics and sustainability focusing creation of a buddy support system to raise social taboos and issues.

The seminar was addressed by prominent health experts and social activists including Dr Rizwan Taj, Dr Ehsen Naveed Irfan, Dr Abdus Satar Danish, Tauseeq Haider, Nabiha Fida along with chairperson of the higher education Punjab MPA Asia Amjad and chairperson of CM Punjab Inspection Team MPA Momina Waheed.

While addressing the moot, the speakers urged the audience to avert work place depression by sharing their problems with others. They appreciated the idea of buddy support system while terming it a game changer in the lives of people who are facing psychological problems. When an employee is depressed, it can affect not only that employee’s productivity and happiness, but the entire mood of his or her co-workers and their productivity too.

Answering the questions, renowned anchorperson Tauseeq Haider said that loneliness and being alone are two different things and it is important for us to define them separately. Haider said that being in touch with others is an important thing so that we can share our thoughts and problem with our buddy. He vowed the students to identify their best buddy who may help in decreasing undue pressure and depression.

Explaining the process of different point of views, senior health expert Saleem said that people are not wrong but people are different and this is what we have to understand while judging others.

We need to understand this reality and once we are done with it our life will entirely be changed, he said. While talking about psychological & psychiatric treatments, Dr Rizwan Taj said that there were different treatments for different kinds of problems including short term treatments and long term treatments.