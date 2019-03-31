Share:

Health Minister Amir Mehmood Kiani says the facility of Sehat Insaf Card has been extended to all parts of the country.

He was speaking after visiting the under-construction Mother and Child Hospital and Urology Hospital in Rawalpindi on Sunday. He inspected the construction work at the two hospitals.

The Minister said eight million people living below the poverty line across the country will benefit from free medical facility under the PTI government's Sehat Insaf Card Program.

He said the government is taking revolutionary steps in health sector and their fruits are also reaching people. He said efforts are being made to improve performance of government hospitals under the direction of the Prime Minister.

Amir Mehmood Kiani said health sector was ignored in the past. He said no society can progress without spending on health and education. He committed that the government will remove the deprivations of people they having facing for over seventy years.